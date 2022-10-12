Third record; looking to the future

The fine and strong wool industry must be on the offence to be in a good position for future change, says New Zealand Merino Company chief executive John Brakenridge. Photo: NZM

The New Zealand Merino Company is determined to keep on investing into the future for fine and strong wool, even if it puts a fourth record profit next year in doubt.

New Zealand Merino Company (NZM) chief executive John Brakenridge foreshadowed a softer result of pre-tax $5.8 million to $6.4 million when revealing a third record profit for the 2021-22 financial year ending June.

NZM announced to the Unlisted Securities Exchange (USX) a pre-tax profit of $6.9 million, up 8% on last year, which works out to be a net profit after-tax of $4.4 million, an increase of 3%.

Record sales of 135,000 bales had increased by 31,000, or 30%, which included 22,000 more bales of fine wool and an extra 9000 bales of strong wool.

Total operating revenue rose to $197 million, a 44% lift on the previous year.

NZM credited some of this to its ZQRX regenerative wool initiative in response to the emerging trend of "conscious consumers" seeking natural fibres and ethical production in products they buy.

NZM was committed to providing value for farmers, including those who were shareholders in the company, Mr Brakenridge said.

"We are pleased with the result, particularly when we are investing in the future too with ZQRX work we are doing, and trying to ensure we are in front of the curve that will help farmers when some of the challenges like compliance are coming their way."

A softer result could be on the cards next year, he said.

"It could be and who knows? But one of the areas that we need to continue to invest into [through] the coming year will be an ongoing investment into technology, science, substance, the story and the people — all of these things — and in particular ZQRX."

It was essential to take an offensive, rather than defensive, approach and be moving forward regarding approaching change from governments, regulators and markets, he said.

During the year, NZM bought wool out of Australia and South Africa to support growth in market demand, until a ban in the last quarter on shipping South African wool to China because of foot and mouth concerns.

The $8 million of South African wool held in storage interrupted operating cashflows, but in recent weeks Chinese authorities have allowed it in again.

It was important this was up and running again as demand for wool in the outdoor active market was strong, Mr Brakenridge said.

NZM had been part of developing this category with partners, and would like to think consumers were going from "fast fashion" to more thoughtful purchasing of natural fibres.

The strong wool market was improving "bit by bit" as people woke up to the value of natural fibres, he said.

On top of further investment in ZQRX, higher costs from global inflation and pressure from increased goods travel after the post-Covid reopening of international borders is expected to nip into next year’s earnings.

Another contributing factor will be the end of the Government’s Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures funding, which put in $2.2 million last year — matched by NZM — for its strong wool initiatives.

The funding had served its purpose, and credit should go the Ministry of Primary Industries for encouraging business, Mr Brakenridge said.

The lower dollar might help with exports, but any business should be focused more on the foundation underpinning growth than the currency for its returns, he said.

A dividend will be paid next month to shareholders, which works out to be 41.6 cents per share, about 6.1% on June’s $6.87 share price.

NZM’s annual meeting will be held in Christchurch on October 31.

