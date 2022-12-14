Time to relax after a challenging year

There’s no sugar-coating it — she’s been a hell of a year.

From a Feds perspective, it feels like we have been locked in an arm wrestle with the Government on just about every front. He Waka eke Noa, winter grazing, afforestation, labour shortages, biodiversity, Three Waters, the list goes on.

That’s even before mentioning the pending Resource Management Act and local government reforms. Add into the mix another significant autumn dry, works capacity issues, runaway on farm inflation and for the red meat sector a concerning fall in product prices. It’s no wonder the rural sector is feeling decidedly grumpy and overwhelmed.

It has also been a year where the rural sector has stood up for itself and from my read is gaining greater understanding of our issues from our urban cousins.

Yet, through it all the latest projections are for the primary sector to set another record year for exports. We are now the team of $55 billion. A staggering 82% of New Zealand's merchandise exports. Everyone involved in the supply chain from farmers, vets, stock agents, shearers, fruit pickers, processing workers and everyone in between should all take real pride in this contribution.

At times like this I find some perspective in another organisation I am involved in.

The New Zealand Century Farm awards, which celebrates family tenures of 100 years or more, some now more than 150 years, is hosted every year in Lawrence. Their stories are always inspiring.

By definition, these families have endured world wars, depressions, plagues, hostile governments and any manner of significant weather events. Whatever has been thrown at them, they have survived and thrived and left a significant legacy within their communities and industry.

It reminds me that these times pass, the farm remains and the next generation comes through to pick up the challenges, which will be different but always echo history.

Despite the current headwinds, agriculture has an incredibly bright future.

As the world population hurtles towards 10 billion by 2050, there will be massive increases in the demand for food, clothing and housing and we’ll be there to provide the raw materials.

So, on that more positive note, on behalf of Otago Feds, I’d like to wish everyone a great Christmas and New Year. After the year we have had it will be more important than ever to take some time to relax and enjoy the company of family and friends.