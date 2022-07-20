Top prize for Timaru honey producer

Master honey producer Jarved Allan brought home a bag full of medals and the supreme award at the recent Apiculture New Zealand National Honey Competition. PHOTO: CHRIS TOBIN

Timaru honey producer Jarved Allan has the best tasting honey in the land for the second year in a row.

The operations manager of Washdyke-based The Manuka Collective was announced the supreme award winner of the Apiculture New Zealand National Honey Competition at the industry’s recent conference in Christchurch.

His tally of 11 medals included seven gold and four silver.

Entries were blind tasted, and an international scale of points was used to pick the winners across 12 main categories, ranging from creamed honey to chunky honey and cut honeycomb.

Head judge Maureen Conquer said judges were impressed with the quality of honey entries and it was difficult to choose the winners.

She said the the honeydew honeys, in particular, were much higher in quality this year.

"There was consistently high quality across the board."

For the first time honey tasting was opened up to those attending the conference and the People’s Choice award went to Hawke’s Bay beekeeper Robyn Gichard’s liquid honey.

Flavours included thyme, pumpkin and lavender-infused honeys.

Other award winners were Dr Linda Newstrom-Lloyd and the Trees for Bees team for their contribution to apiculture science after working on strategic plantations of bee feed to maximise hive health and survival.

The Canterbury family-owned business, Heathstock Apiaries, received the Sustainability Best Practice Award for their organic beekeeping with an emphasis on managing quality hives.

The Roy Paterson award for innovation went to Bees Kneez for their hive nappy.

An Unsung Hero Award went to Nick Wallingford for voluntarily digitising 16,000 pages over 600 publications of the NZ Beekeeper Journal dating from 1914 to 2016.

The conference hosted more than 750 delegates from the apiculture industry at the Te Pae Convention Centre.

