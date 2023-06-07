Tracking environmental footprints

University of Canterbury chemical and process engineering Prof Peter Gostomski is working on a study looking at biofilters on farms to remove methane. PHOTOS: UNIVERSITY OF CANTERBURY

The environmental footprint of every farmer and forester is expected to become publicly available within five to 10 years.

University of Canterbury researchers believe remote sensing technologies such as satellites, planes, and drones will help audit New Zealand’s biodiversity.

The university’s Ngāi Tahu Centre senior research fellow Dr John Reid and Business School associate dean of research Prof Pavel Castka are looking at the ramifications of the technology for primary industries and the nation’s overall environmental image.

Their study highlights the ‘‘radical transparency’’ of unmanned airborne vehicles and terrestrial sensors capable of amassing data down to the level of a square metre.

"We estimate that within the next five to 10 years, the environmental footprint of every farmer, forester and horticulturist in the country may become publicly available," Dr Reid said. "The emphasis of our paper is on what this means for assurance purposes, for management, and for how these entities operate."

They acknowledge the sensitivities of this level of transparency, but believe it can also deliver benefits.

"Compliance standards create a heavy load for farmers," Prof Castka said.

"Remote sensing automates this, so it isn’t taking them away from what they want to be doing."

Dr Reid said land managers could receive timely data regarding their productivity and environmental impacts.

"It will also allow land managers who are truly regenerative to stand out, becoming examples that others can learn from."

He said the response from industry had in most cases been positive with leaders gaining a powerful marketing tool for sustainable products.

Dr Reid said private investment in environmental sensing was happening internationally, and that particular interest had been shown in the environmental insights and wisdom traditions held by Māori.

The researchers recognise the privacy concerns around the technology, however they hope the increased transparency will encourage higher goals for biodiversity.

"It’s not enough to preserve what we have now for the next generation," Prof Castka said. "It’s about making it better."

Their research paper funded by the Biological Heritage National Science Challenge was published in the Journal of Cleaner Production.

The university is also working on a study to reduce agricultural methane by harnessing tiny living organisms. Agricultural methane is responsible for 41% of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Chemical and process engineering Prof Peter Gostomski’s research is looking at using biofilters on farms to remove methane from the atmosphere.

Methane-eating microbes would convert methane back to CO2, which is considered carbon neutral as it is taken up by grass as it grows.

‘‘Currently, commercial options for reducing the methane released by cows is limited to changing the herd genetics or expensive supplements,’’ he said. ‘‘Biofilters could complement these technologies.’’

New Zealand has pledged to decrease its cow-produced methane emissions by 10% by 2030.

Prof Gostomski said the biofilter options they were exploring already existed, but were too large and expensive to be used on farms.

"For these biofilters to work the methane must be captured so microorganisms can eat it, this requires cows to be in barns for all or part of the year, ideally this would be over winter which would also prevent nitrate leaching into the ground and waterways."

The research is expected to draw interest from countries such as the United States where there are more barn-housed animals.

