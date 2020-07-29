Trophy awarded for first time

Bevan and Kirsten Dowling display the Gavin Dowling Memorial Trophy. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A trophy to remember the life of former Hyde man Gavin Dowling was presented to its first winner at the Strath Taieri Children’s Hunting Competition recently.

Mr Dowling died on his farm at Ward, near Marlborough, on March 26. The hunting competition, which would have been held less than two weeks later, was postponed until July due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr Dowling’s sister, Kirsten, said the idea of a memorial trophy was floated by competition organiser Sheree Tisdall.

“We were really pleased and humbled to see Gav will be remembered in the years to come in his home district.

“He was such a family man. His kids were just getting old enough to go for a look for a rabbit or a deer with him. It’s what memories are made of in our rural communities.”

The trophy, which is a polished gin trap mounted on stained macrocarpa, is awarded to the heaviest possum entry. The competition is open to all children in the Strath Taieri area. This year’s winner was Garth Ramsay.

William Tisdall (13, left) and Bob Tisdall (10) were dab hands in the duck-calling competition.

Showing off their prizes are (from left) George Dykes (5), Benjamin Geddes (8) and Ollie Lynch (4).

“But it’s not really about the biggest or the best. It’s a reminder to families to enjoy getting out there and making awesome memories with their young ones and living life to the full. That’s what Gavin was all about and that’s why it means so much to us.”

Winners of the best-dressed section were (from left) Zara Tisdall (11), Lexie Taylor (7) and Annabelle Scott (7).

The support shown by the community for the Dowling family had been “huge”, Miss Dowling said.

"We have been blown away by the kindness and generosity."

Last month, the Murray family of Matariki Herefords in the Clarence Valley gave the proceeds from the sale of their one of their bulls at their on-farm sale to Mr Dowling’s family. The bull, nicknamed Gav, fetched $10,500.

Hudson Jones (2) works on his duck-calling skills. PHOTOS: LYNNORE TEMPLETON

Mr Dowling, who grew up in Hyde and attended St Kevin’s College in Oamaru before attending Lincoln University, died on the farm while his wife was at Starship in Auckland with baby daughter Olive, who has Ebstein’s anomaly, a rare heart condition. Two young sons make up the family. A Givealittle page set up to help the family has raised more than $280,000.

Alice Scott

— Additional reporting Allied Press