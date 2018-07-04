Twice the farming information

Grant McKenzie.

Big changes are happening within Southern Rural Life - and it's all good news.

From next week, your leading rural community newspaper will be landing in your mailboxes weekly.

Southern Rural Life started in 1994 as a once-a-month publication and grew to fortnightly in 1998.

Twenty years on, the team is excited to be giving readers more farming news, more regularly.

Allied Press Ltd chief executive Grant McKenzie said it was an exciting opportunity for the company.

''We continue to see the rural sector as being a very important part of our community and will continue to support it with quality journalism and advertising solutions.''

Southern Rural Life sales manager Katherine McLennan said while doors were closing elsewhere, they were opening for Southern Rural Life to better service the rural community.

''Obviously there has been some changes happening in the newspaper industry, but we believe here in Southland and Otago our rural community deserves more, so we're taking the opportunity in front of us to deliver a quality, local, weekly farming paper.''

The move to delivering a weekly newspaper follows the paper being crowned the most improved newspaper at the New Zealand Community Newspapers Association Awards last month.

The Frank Veale Memorial Award was awarded to Southern Rural Life for the most improved paper in its class 2 category, 15,000 or more copies.

''For the team, it's reaffirmed we've been continuing to take steps in the right direction which we plan to carry on, looking to the future,'' Ms McLennan said.

''For us it's all about our rural community.''