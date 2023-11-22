Two Canterbury candidates running for seat on Alliance board

A Rakaia Gorge high country farmer and a Southbridge director standing again are Canterbury candidates in the running for a seat on the board of Alliance Group.

Redcliffs Station co-owner Ross Bowmar and Southbridge’s Pat McEvedy are among five farmers nominated for two director vacancies for the co-operative with voting by shareholders closing on December 13.

The others are Richard Greer, of Otautau, Jeremy McPhail of Gore and Masterton’s George Tatham. Ranfurly farmer Dawn Sangster is standing down after 12 years on the board.

Mr Bowmar was an Alliance associate director for a year and is the Mid Canterbury Meat & Wool chairman for Federated Farmers.

He and wife, Jess, run 8500 stock units on the 1935-hectare property.

Raised in Southland where his parents still farm, he completed a masters degree in agricultural economics at Michigan State University before spending 10 years with Archer Daniels Midland, one of the world’s largest agricultural processing companies.

Mr McEvedy is a director retiring by rotation and standing again.

He was was elected on the board in 2020 and operates a sheep breeding, finishing and intensive arable farming operation.

An independent director of infrastructure and construction firm Sicon Ltd, he’s also chairman of Central Plains Water Trust and chairman for syndicate dairy farm Shooting Creek Ltd.

