Velvet price affects hind sale

Altrive Red Deer co-owner Andy Elder holds a 9.4kg velvet head off 3-year-old sire Lugar. Photo: supplied

Prices for in-fawn hinds are down due to softer demand for velvet, a Southland deer farmers says.

Altrive Red Deer stud near Riversdale held its annual in-fawn hind sale last week.

There was a full clearance of the 61 mixed-age in-fawn hinds, selling for between $800 and $2250.

Altrive Red Deer co-owner Andy Elder said he was happy to get a full clearance, especially considering the current state of the velvet market.

"Things are pretty tough out there in the deer world so it was good to see people still supporting us and it's good to see our genetics get out there."

Hind buyers were from across New Zealand, he said.

The stud had been holding the hind sale on online auction platform Bidr for the past seven years and prior, sold by private treaty.

Prices fetched at the sale last week were down on previous years.

He put it down to a fall in the velvet price and deer farmers having less money to spend.

Up to 50 hinds were usually offered at the sale but he offered more this year due to a good breeding season and the more than 160ha farm being at capacity for fawning.

"I cannot fawn any more, so they had to be sold."

Spring was unbelievably wet last year.

"It was the worst ever. We were underwater for bloody weeks."

Consequently, he limited the areas on the farm to fawn on, to reduce any impact issues if spring was wet again this year.

Winter had been dry so far, he said.

"It's been an unreal winter this year. It has been pretty cruisey."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz