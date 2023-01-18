Warning issued after toxic algae discovered

Benthic cyanobacteria looks like dark brown to black mats and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Toxic algae have been discovered in two South Canterbury waterways.

A health warning has been issued after a moderate to high cover of potentially toxic algae — benthic cyanobacteria — was found in the Pareora River, at the Pareora Huts.

Te Mana Ora National Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr Cheryl Brunton said benthic cyanobacteria looked like dark brown to black mats and could produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

People should avoid the area and animals — particularly dogs — should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

Other access points along the Pareora River may have benthic cyanobacteria present, so people are advised to treat every low-flowing river cautiously, checking for its presence.

There was also a health warning in place for Saltwater Creek near the State Highway 1 bridge, as potentially toxic algae — planktonic cyanobacteria — scums had been observed.

While planktonic cyanobacteria can appear as a thick surface scum, sheens can be present as green globules floating in the water column and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

Fish and shellfish can concentrate toxins and their consumption should be avoided.

If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water.

Dr Brunton said — in the case of Saltwater Creek — people were advised to avoid contact with the downstream water bodies.

Exposure to either algae may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

"If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately".

She advised letting your doctor know if you have had contact with either algae in either location.

Pets that showed signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.

- Te Mana Ora/Community and Public Health lifted its algal bloom health warning issued for the Waihao River at Bradshaws Bridge on Monday.

The warning had been in place since November 16 last year.

Recent cyanobacteria surveys of the Waihao River at Bradshaws Bridge have shown the cover of potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) in the river had reduced and was now below levels that were of concern to public health.

NEED TO KNOW

Cyanobacteria and benthic cyanobacteria facts:

- If the water is cloudy, discoloured, or has small globules suspended in it, avoid all contact.

- Benthic cyanobacteria appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the riverbed.

- A low cover of the algae can occur naturally, but can increase rapidly during warmer months.

- Algal blooms are influenced by a combination of available nutrients in the water and sediments — such as nitrogen and phosphorus — it can also be influenced by a sustained period of low and stable flows, and favourable weather conditions (e.g. increased temperature, calm days).

- It often has a strong musty smell, and algal toxin concentrations can vary over short periods.

- Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins.

- If a health warning is in place, avoid contact with the water.

- Not all cyanobacterial blooms are visible to the naked eye and toxins can persist after the blooms disappear.

- Cyanobacterial concentrations can change quickly with changing environmental conditions (e.g. wind).