West Otago Young Farmers’ Club member Lachlan Dudin, of Tapanui, displays a blue cod he caught on a fishing expedition to Stewart Island. PHOTOS: MONISHA JOYCE

Farmers are dining on blue cod in the Blue Mountains.

A group including eight West Otago Young Farmers club members went on a return fishing charter day trip from Riverton to Stewart Island on February 25.

Club media officer Monisha Joyce, of Tapanui, said every club member on the boat Barjona caught their limit of blue cod — 15 each.

Although blue cod was the target species, other fish landed included tarakihi and trumpeter.

Club member Glen Isteed, of Tapanui, had a successful dive for paua.

The conditions were good for fishing and diving.

"It was real nice and real good fun."