Winning begins role

Vanessa Winning

Vanessa Winning starts work today as Irrigation New Zealand’s new chief executive, based in its new Wellington headquarters.

In a statement, INZ said Ms Winning was a strategic executive leader with more than 20 years’ experience in the agriculture, banking and corporate sectors, with excellent stakeholder management and engagement skills.

She was most recently general manager, farm performance, at DairyNZ where she led a large team to help farmers improve their businesses and reduce environmental impacts.

IrrigationNZ chairwoman Keri Johnston said Ms Winning had the strategic vision to lead the sector in the right direction.

The organisation has established a new position of regional policy and planning manager, taken on by Elizabeth Soal who was the previous chief executive.