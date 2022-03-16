Woolies Jeans launching in June

Woolies Jeans is set to launch in June.

Kaitaia-born shearer Jovian Garcia-Cummins (26) raised $337,426 in crowdfunding from 220 investors for his start-up, Woolies Jeans.

The company is set to launch and subsequently expand on "ideas from a woolshed" at Fieldays 2022, which is being held from June 15-18.

The jeans have a 100% merino interior lining and denim exterior.

Mr Garcia-Cummins has been collaborating with designer Wynn Hamlyn, Sustainable Textile Agencies Ltd and New Zealand’s largest clothing producer, Albion, to take the idea to a level of professional scalability.

The plan is to launch at the National Fieldays at Mystery Creek.