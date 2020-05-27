Working towards feed plan service

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (BLNZ) has been working alongside the Ministry for Primary Industries, Federated Farmers, DairyNZ, Deer Industry New Zealand and AgFirst to set up and run an industry-resourced feed planning service to help farmers put together a winter feed budget.

BLNZ has also commissioned case-studies from Northland through to Southland to show how farmers in areas affected by feed deficits are managing their resources and outlines their decision-making process and outcomes.

In addition, BLNZ has commissioned a supplementary feed table, listing a wide range of supplementary feeds along with their feed value and estimated costs.

BLNZ’s general manager north island Matt Ward said there were feed shortages right across the country and the whole sector was lining up to do the best for farmers.

Once farmers have contacted the feed-planning service, an initial stocktake is carried out and then depending on their situation, they could be referred on to other support services such as a local farm consultant to help develop a winter feed plan or Rural Support Trust.