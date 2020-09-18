Worksafe investigating after 6-year-old dies on farm

A six-year-old child was fatally injured on an Ōpōtiki dairy farm last night, police have confirmed.

WorkSafe is now investigating.

Emergency services were called about 5pm.

"We acknowledge the anguish of the family and friends during this difficult time and our thoughts are with them," NZ Police said in a statement this afternoon.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said the death was the third on a New Zealand farm in the last week, following a tractor death in Te Kuiti over the weekend followed by a second tractor death in Hastings.