Be in to WIN 1 of 10 double passes to the Rural Life Top Paddock Music Festival 2021

You and a mate could be heading to Gore T&C Stadium on Saturday 29th May to rock with some of New Zealand's top country music stars. Proudly sponsored by Rural Life, Top Paddock is the headline event that kicks off the Tussock Country Music Festival, delivering a dynamic line-up of national country music stars including Jody Direen, Jenny Mitchell, Cam Scott, Hannah May, Arun O’Connor and Jaydin Shingleton.
Enter below for your chance to win. Can't wait to see you there!
Competition closes midnight Sunday 23 May. See below for full Terms and Conditions
Terms and Conditions:
-Allied Press and Tussock Country staff and their immediate families are not eligible to enter
-Judge decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into
-Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or other products or otherwise exchanged
-Winners will be contacted by phone and email prior to the announcement in the media
-Winners must be aged 18+, ID may be required for validation of entry
-This competition is not available in conjunction with any other offers or deals
-Allied Press is not responsible for prize collection or delivery - prizes may be couriered at the winners risk
-Entries close Midnight Sunday May 23
-By entering this competition you consent to be contacted by Allied Press for marketing and promotional purposes
-Entries are subject to the scrutiny of the promoter and any entries deemed invalid will be removed