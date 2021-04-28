Be in to WIN 1 of 10 double passes to the Rural Life Top Paddock Music Festival 2021

You and a mate could be heading to Gore T&C Stadium on Saturday 29th May to rock with some of New Zealand's top country music stars. Proudly sponsored by Rural Life, Top Paddock is the headline event that kicks off the Tussock Country Music Festival, delivering a dynamic line-up of national country music stars including Jody Direen, Jenny Mitchell, Cam Scott, Hannah May, Arun O’Connor and Jaydin Shingleton.

Enter below for your chance to win. Can't wait to see you there!

Competition closes midnight Sunday 23 May. See below for full Terms and Conditions