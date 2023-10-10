Skip to main content
‘Pretty terrible year’ for meat company
A tough year for farmers, a tough year for Alliance Group.
Patronage ‘an honour and a privilege’
Taieri dairy farmer Denis Aitken is the new patron of Holstein Friesian New Zealand.
Former farmer turns consultant
LIC FarmWise consultant Leo Pekar talks to reporter Shawn McAvinue.
Call goes out for volunteers to help with tree planting
A call is being made for volunteers to help plant 600 trees in a rare ecosystem in Central Southland next week.
New tool to help in drought resilience
A new tool to provide more accurate drought forecasts will help farmers make decisions, Maniototo farmer Emma Crutchley says.
Getting off-farm for social connection
The five finalists have been decided for the Otago Daily Times and Rural Life Year of the Farmer initiative.
Up to us to help ORC on water plan
Many in the agricultural sector in Otago will already be across the proposed changes to the Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) land and water plan that were released in mid-September.
‘Place of tranquility’ becomes reality
A Waitepeka environmental project has been named The Gilder Wetland after the local farming couple whose vision and effort saw it through to success.
Outstanding outhouses
A new occasional series features photographs of striking structures on southern farms.
Prices lower confidence: Rabobank
Rising concern over the outlook for agricultural commodity prices in the year ahead has pushed New Zealand farmer sentiment to a record-low reading, the latest Rabobank rural confidence survey has...
Epic fundraising event planned
Coming up with a popular, creative and lucrative fundraising idea is like a seed that rattles around the minds of many rural folk.
Sheep, beef farmers facing tough times
Ongoing increases in farm costs are expected to reduce sheep and beef farmers’ incomes sharply for the second year in a row, Beef + Lamb New Zealand says.
Applicants called for as scholarship opens
Applications are open for scholarships for students studying agriculture and horticulture at Massey and Lincoln universities to help boost the number of advisers providing on-the-ground support to...
Market shifting for red meat industry
New Zealand’s meat industry is facing stiffer competition as more countries export red meat to its biggest customer, China, the Meat Industry Association says.
New govt gets 'sigh of relief’ from farmers
Southern farmers hopeful of an end to the "onslaught" of reform sighed in collective relief when it became clear the next government would be National-led, sector leaders say.
Getting off-farm for community connection
The five finalists have been decided for the Otago Daily Times and Rural Life Year of the Farmer initiative. This week, rural editor Sally Rae talks to the final finalists — Upper Clutha’s Stu...
Interest in land, water plan pleases ORC
Suggested limits to the number of cows per hectare on dairy farms is among the "key issues" raised at land and water plan consultation under way, ORC's chief executive says.
Farmer faces habitat charges
An East Otago farmer faces charges after more than 450ha of native tussock, home to two species of New Zealand’s rarest skinks, was ploughed up.
Wetland work recognised
The environmental work of retired farmers Helen and Peter Gilder will be recognised at a wetland naming ceremony in the Catlins tomorrow.
Confidence in cattle reflected in sale
Demand was strong for a full yarding of nearly 1000 heifers and steers on offer at the Mt Benger Spring Cattle Sale in Teviot Valley last week.
