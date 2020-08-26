50 years on, still in the prizes

Des Lysaght has enjoyed regular training of (from left) Ace, Luke and Bright on his son’s Fairview block. PHOTO: GEORGE CLARK

A dedicated dog triallist has received a boost of confidence after Covid-19 cut his last trial season short.

Des Lysaght (75) has been a major player in the South Canterbury dog trial game over the past 50 years and his latest placing as runner-up at the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials competition at Waimumu, near Gore, confirmed he will continue to participate for as long as possible.

"There are not many sports you can do that," he said, laughing.

"Fifty years and counting. I have always liked dogs, probably had around 90 in my time and, with a placing like that at the start of a season, I think it would be a bit rude to stop."

Around 170 entries were received from as far away as Blenheim and one point separated winner Bill Hinchey and Trick (Central Otago) from Mr Lysaght and Ace.

"We were just happy to start the season again since Covid-19 cut the last one a bit short. It felt great to jump in the car with your friends and have a social trip. We always have a lot of fun."

Mr Lysaght farmed at St Andrews and then Fairview before shifting to Timaru. He keeps his dogs at his son's Fairview block.

His mainstay Ace has in the past won the Tux yarding South Island competition and placed third in nationals several years ago.

At 11 years old, this will be Ace’s final year of competition..

His two young heading dogs, Bright and Luke, are next in line for potential glory as Mr Lysaght prepared for the future.

"Ace has won a lot of competitions and I am quite proud of him. It was a nice highlight to get second at Waimumu last week. Still sharp as a tack."

My Lysaght has woken before dawn to get the sheep ready for the two heading events at the Levels club’s dog trials for the past six years.

"My wife, Yvonne, bought my first heading dog called Meg for £70 and I went crook. It was a lot of money in those days. I have a very supporting wife who got me under way."

As well as the camaraderie that dog trialling provided, he liked to venture off the city road and see country he would not otherwise.

Mr Lysaght liked to sell a dog a year to cover his travel expenses on the dog trial circuit, most recently selling one in Ashburton for about $5000.

"For the last 20 years I have sold a dog, sometimes two, and made somewhere over $100,000 but I do not know where it has gone," he said, laughing.