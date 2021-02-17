500 gather to fight freshwater rules

Farmers listen to a speaker at a meeting about controversial new freshwater rules, near Gore last week. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Farmers united in the South to protest against new freshwater rules as organisers warn the Government to rewrite the regulations of face action "beyond tractor protests".

More than 500 people attended a meeting at The Woolshed Function Centre on the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu last week.

The meeting was run by farmers group Groundswell.

The group was formed after farmers drove more than 100 tractors through central Gore in October last year to protest against the new National Environmental Standards for Freshwater, introduced a month earlier.

The regulations aim to improve freshwater quality by widening the range of activities requiring resource consents and tightening conditions for many existing consents.

Groundswell spokesman and dairy farmer Bryce McKenzie, of Pomahaka, speaking to Southern Rural Life the morning after the meeting, said the event was "brilliant".

He remained tight-lipped about any plans for future protest action because he wanted to give the Government a chance to respond to a petition seeking to have the rules rewritten.

The petition attracted more than 2500 signatures in the South.

If the petition failed to deliver a "satisfactory result" more action could follow, such as rolling tractor protests, he said. More people were wanting to be part of protest action.

"It might go beyond tractor protests."

About 360 people registered to attend the meeting and were asked a set of questions.

About 95% of them indicated they would refuse to pay their rates to Environment Southland or Otago Regional Council if either council became complicit in enforcing the new rules.

A "raft" of the rules were "not practical", such as the dates when pastures must be sown.

"They can’t work because of the climate in the South."

Catchment groups and regional councils should be setting the rules, rather than the Government.

"There is no one-size-fits-all for the whole of New Zealand."

Sheep and beef farmer Logan Evans, of Otamita, speaking at the meeting said the "ridiculous new rules" would result in job losses, business closures and industries which supported the rural sector would "suffer".

He was annoyed the Government failed to recognise farmers’ contributions to the economy.

In a section of his speech, he played a recording of the bugle call Last Post and talked of soldiers fighting so New Zealanders could "live a life free from dictatorship".

He asked farmers if they had "the ticker to stand up" like the soldiers did.

"If you run home tonight and hide behind your mum’s skirt and hope someone else will sort this for you — you’re wrong."

Farmers must take a "united stand" against the "unworkable regulations".

"Let this Government know there are far superior solutions, which will achieve higher results for our environment with far less impact on our economy."

He assured farmers Groundswell group members would fight until achieving a "satisfactory result" and asked those at the meeting to stand and applaud if they supported the work of the group.

A standing ovation lasted for about 15 seconds.

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said the rules "might seem difficult and restrictive; striving to achieve improvements for water quality is something we know all our community is behind."

Environment Southland recognised farmers’ frustration regarding the intensive winter grazing rules, and established a working group to review and provide recommendations to the minister for potential tweaks to these rules.

Environment Southland staff continued to participate on national working groups so "we can draw on the collective knowledge and best practice, and there is consistency to our approach."

"We want to ensure that we meet the requirements on us as a regional council. These are laws that we can’t ignore. We also want to make sure that it is as simple as possible for farmers to comply if they are doing the right thing.”

Otago Regional Council regulatory general manager Richard Saunders said the council understood the new freshwater rules would have a significant impact on famers in Otago.

"That is why we have committed significant resources to assisting our rural community both understand and prepare to comply with the new rules. We are also actively working with central government to ensure some of the concerns about the new rules are closely considered."