Agronomy goal suits 20-year-old

Lincoln University student Tim Sheed with his huntaway Ruby. He has just won Ravensdown’s Hugh Williams Scholarship. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The son of a South Canterbury farmer is heading for a career as an agronomist.

Tim Sheed was raised at the family’s sheep and beef farm in Beautiful Valley and is in his third year of study towards a bachelor of agricultural science degree at Lincoln University.

His studies have just been given a lift with the 20-year-old winning Ravensdown’s Hugh Williams Scholarship.

That will help fund his fees for the year, giving him more time to focus on his university studies and do work experience at the fertiliser co-operative during the year.

His interest in the agricultural sector was sparked by his upbringing as the third generation of the Sheeds working on the family farm.

"I grew up farming alongside my grandfather, John Sheed, and my dad, Hamish, and have always loved the industry."

He still enjoys sheep and beef farming, but is leaning towards cropping ‘‘at this stage and age"and is working for a harvesting contractor around Hinds. When the sun’s out he’s been helping with the harvest of triticale, ryecorn and ryegrass and fescue seed.

He is also on a dairy farm to meet practical requirements for his degree.

A highlight of his studies so far has been a North Island tour, to visit seven arable, dairy, sheep and beef farms in the Manawatu.

‘‘This showed me that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to farming — each farmer faces challenges unique to their property, which is something that I love about the sector."

The plan is to add an extra year to his studies to complete an honours degree, specialising in arable crop protection.

"I’m always going to be part of the farming sector, but when I graduate I want to be an agronomist – an expert in soil management and crop production."

Climate change was one of the biggest challenges facing the sector and he wanted to use his degree to help farmers grow crops in ways that considered the environment, he said.

‘‘I just think the way the world is going with climate change more sustainable farming practices are important with less chemicals and we need to be more sustainable for future generations."



