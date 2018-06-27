Bull calf sale to LIC 'awesome'

Andrew Wiffen

Last spring Andrew Wiffen accomplished a breeding goal many New Zealand dairy farmers strive for, but never achieve.

One of his bull calves, Wiffens Chester, was bought by the Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC).

It was a proud moment for the 30-year-old, who 50:50 sharemilks 200 cows on his parents' farm on the West Coast.

''It's awesome,'' said Mr Wiffen, who won the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Tasman regional final for the second year in a row in April.

''It takes some people years of breeding to get to the stage where a company such as LIC wants one of their bull calves.''

LIC genomically screened 1700 bull calves each year, buying 200.

If all went to plan, semen from Mr Wiffen's bull would be used to inseminate cows in sire-proving herds this spring.

The contest veteran farmed 100ha near Hokitika. Almost a third of the coastal property was ''sand country'', which had irrigation.

''That part of the farm can turn brown within five days if we haven't had rain,'' he said.

''This summer I irrigated for 20 days in a row. That's unheard of here.''

A cyclone in January dumped much-needed rain, but it also left 10ha of the farm submerged under salt water.

Mr Wiffen place third in last year's Young Farmer of the Year grand final, held in July, placing third, and then married his wife Kate a fortnight later.

He will get another attempt at the prestigious title in Invercargill next week.