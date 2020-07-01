Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
11
|
8
Wednesday,
Wed,
29
July
Jul
2020
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
People
Other News
Digital Editions
Rural Events
ODT
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
People
Plans for shows moving ahead
The shows must go on in North Canterbury this spring.
Pork surplus crisis averted by measures
Pork surplus crisis averted by measures
It could have been an unmitigated disaster for the pork industry.
Winter seminar to focus on lambing tips
Winter seminar to focus on lambing tips
Lambing tips will the focus of Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s winter seminar at Coalgate, near Darfield, next week.
Breeding for best coloured wool
Breeding for best coloured wool
Amberley’s Anglican Church Hall will take on a decidedly woolly appearance on Friday.
Interclub trial run at Mt Nessing
Interclub trial run at Mt Nessing
Everyone was looking for a fix at the Mt Nessing Collie Club earlier this month.
Anatomically correct ‘cow’ helps teaching
Anatomically correct ‘cow’ helps teaching
Agri Training is offering its state-of-the-art training "cow", Matilda, to those in the dairy industry seeking to train staff before the calving season.
Survey of farmers shows most coping
Survey of farmers shows most coping
A survey of North Canterbury’s drought-stricken farmers has found most are coping well.
Keen to help farmers plot own financial course
Keen to help farmers plot own financial course
Tom Laming has been involved with agri-banking for the past 16 years.
No two days the same in the life of a stock agent
No two days the same in the life of a stock agent
Rod Sands knew he wanted to be a stock agent at 12 years old.
Can’t imagine life without shearing
Can’t imagine life without shearing
Grant Murdoch originally called it quits in the shearing shed before he even really got going.
NZ farmers doing ‘quite well’ environmentally
NZ farmers doing ‘quite well’ environmentally
Clare Buchanan has been helping farmers to improve their environmental footprints.
Fertigation enables better nutrient uptake
Fertigation enables better nutrient uptake
Graeme Pile helps farmers to use the “less is more” principle when applying fertiliser.
Big career change working out well
Big career change working out well
Simon Kennedy sought a drastic lifestyle change.
Good prices at well-attended sale
Good prices at well-attended sale
Valued farm tools of the canine variety went under the hammer this month in Mid Canterbury and people from around the country came to buy.
$3.2 million investment in Lorneville
$3.2 million investment in Lorneville
Alliance Group is to invest $3.2million to further upgrade its Lorneville plant near Invercargill as it seeks to improve the operational efficiency of the co-operative’s largest site.
Meeting aimed at irrigation comparisons
Meeting aimed at irrigation comparisons
A comment from a Northern Southland dairy farmer interested in benchmarking his operation against other dairy farmers who also irrigate (water, not effluent) led to a meeting to establish a group...
Courses at Telford prove very popular
Courses at Telford prove very popular
Southern Institute of Technology (SIT)’s primary sector taster camps and the rural contracting training programme are proving so successful the Telford campus is looking at running more formal...
Rural concerns weigh on sentiment: Survey
Rural concerns weigh on sentiment: Survey
Spurred by Covid-19 repercussions, farmer confidence in economic conditions has slumped to the lowest level since 2009, the Federated Farmers July Farm Confidence Survey shows.
$7.9million for SFF dividend, patronage
$7.9million for SFF dividend, patronage
Silver Fern Farms Co-operative has declared a dividend and patronage reward for shareholders totalling $7.9million.
Campaign to boost food, fibre workforce
Campaign to boost food, fibre workforce
A new campaign launched on Monday will attract people to vital food and fibre sector jobs, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor says.
Read more