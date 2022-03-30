Century award delayed again

The New Zealand Century Farm and Station Awards in Lawrence has been postponed.

Awards chairman Eddie Fitzgerald said the committee had once again made the difficult decision to postpone the event which was scheduled for May this year.

The postponement was a huge disappointment for the award recipients and the community.

“Our main focus has to be keeping our families and communities safe. It’s a tough one as we understand that any delay to the ceremony can have an impact on the families who have elderly members that would like to attend.”

The committee had agreed to review again in a few months’ time when they hoped the way forward would be clearer.

At that time they will decide ‘‘whether it is practical to hold the event later in the year, or whether it is postponed until May 2023’’.

The decision could also have a knock-on effect, although eligible families were still encouraged to apply to get in the queue.

The committee recently introduced a “first in, first served” policy and would use discretion on whether they carried applications over into a following year.

The awards programme was launched in 2005 with the aim to capture and preserve the family history which might otherwise be lost through the generations.

More than 500 families across New Zealand have received awards.

Applications are now open for the 2022 year and any families which have owned and farmed their land since 1922 or earlier are encouraged to apply. Applications close November 30, 2022.



