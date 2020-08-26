City girl making good in the rural sector

Olivia Egerton is going places. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY OLIVIA EGERTON

Olivia Egerton is a city girl who never imagined having a career in the rural sector.

The young Canterbury business executive is making a name for herself in the primary sector and was recently presented with the 2020 First Steps in Governance award by the Canterbury branch of the Institute of Directors.

"It’s a great opportunity and very exciting to be launching in earnest my management career and learning some different skills," Ms Egerton said.

The award was given annually by the professional body of directors to a candidate who was motivated to further their business experience, gain insight into good governance practice and learn about the dynamics of sitting on a board.

Growing up in Auckland, Ms Egerton never intended having a primary sector career, but she did have family connections, with extended family involved in deer farming.

"I actually come from a fine arts and heritage stakeholder background," she said.

"My first step into the primary sector was as the communications manager with the New Zealand Merino Company and then with Te Hono consulting with the primary sector on the discussion of how to turn around volume into value, which is now quite a substantial project."

Based in Christchurch, Ms Egerton is an export business adviser for export consultancy business Katabolt, leading the primary industry portfolio.

"My advice to other young people is if you’re not 100% sure what sector to go into, the primary sector is a really good one to get into with some great opportunities.

"It’s not always the most obvious career choice, but the opportunities to learn and grow and develop your skills are there. There’s all sorts of innovative technology, new thinking into the supply chain and all sorts of things which makes it a great place to learn about business and exports."

As part of the First Steps award, Ms Egerton will sit on the Ronald McDonald House South Island board for two years to learn from more experienced board directors.

"I felt I was in a good position to help Ronald McDonald House in these times of change and to learn from them how they will continue to help vulnerable children and their families at a really important time in their life."