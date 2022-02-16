Covid makes Wanaka show a no-show

For the first time in 77 years, there will be no Wanaka A&P Show.

The Covid-19 Red traffic light setting has led the organisers of the annual show to cancel the March 11-12 event.

It is a blow for Wanaka, which has been relying on domestic visitors since the pandemic emerged two years ago.

In past years, the two-day show attracted about 45,000 visitors and created more than $28.6 million in economic benefit for the surrounding area.

Upper Clutha A&P Society chairman Mike Scurr said they were devastated the event had to be cancelled.

The society had tried to delay the decision as long as possible but time was running out.

"In the current climate, this event would have provided a much-needed cash injection to hundreds of trade exhibitors and, importantly, to our local accommodation and hospitality businesses, plus local community groups," Mr Scurr said.

Lake Wanaka Tourism general manager Tim Barke said the cancellation was tough, especially for those in the events industry and for the businesses that relied on show-goers.

Mr Barke said the Warbirds over Wanaka cancellation had already had a significant impact on the community.

Although it was positive that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had announced a five-step process to open borders, there was no firm commitment as to when self isolation or quarantine requirements would be removed.

"That’s what the majority of travellers are basing their decisions on," he said.

"We can’t expect people to start visiting until that is sorted."

The A&P show was a huge, celebrated event and "a real piece of Kiwiana".

"The biggest challenge is the amount invested in preparation. That’s where things are tipping over. That’s where it is all or nothing," Mr Barke said.

Wanaka A&P Show event manager Jane Stalker said many people had been willing the show to carry on.

The show was founded in 1934 and the only time it cancelled was from 1939 to 1945 for World War 2. It is now one of New Zealand’s largest agricultural and pastoral events.