Delighted with inaugural fundraiser

Organising committee member Keith Brinkworth displays two of the motivational banners made by Lochiel School senior pupils for the trail run. The sign on the left is adapted from the classic movie 'Forrest Gump' and the one on the right says ‘‘No matter how slow you go, you’re still lapping everyone on the couch!’’ PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Lochiel School, located just outside Winton, has started a new annual tradition.

It held its inaugural Forest Hill Trail Run on February 20, raising funds for projects such as upgrading its playground and sports equipment.

The event offered a choice of a 5km run/walk, a 15km run, or a 25km run through the nearby Forest Hill Reserve and surrounding farms.

Because of the Covid-19 Red regulations in effect at the time, the number of entrants had to be under the 100-person limit, so the organising committee played it safe with 90.

The committee of eight put in many months’ work after deciding on the format.

"We wanted something different to the usual fundraisers," school deputy principal and committee member Marcia Ferguson said.

The run was chosen because the school was part of "an active rural community" that it could bring together while also attracting people from a wider area, Ms Ferguson said.

A number of the pupils took part in the 5km section.

The trails were decorated with banners that had been made by senior pupils during a couple of afternoons at school.

"We had so many positive comments about them," Ms Ferguson said. "The children had fun."

While it was disappointing to have to restrict entry numbers, it was nice to be able to go ahead with event, she said.

The committee aimed to keep a similar date each year, but that could depend on what else was scheduled.

"It’s only going to get bigger."

Committee co-chairwoman Summer McKirchar said it was "a pretty cool event".

"We’ve had so much awesome feedback."

The committee members, all of whom were new to such a venture, appreciated being told it was run well and was "very professional".

The budget was still being balanced, but it was likely it would bring in about $5000, Mrs McKirchar said.

That was "thanks to AB Lime, our main sponsor. Without them, we couldn’t have raised that amount."

T-shirts and hoodies featuring the trail run’s logo and date are for sale through the event’s Facebook page.

Mrs McKirchar said they help to publicise the run and she hoped others would be motivated to take part in future years.