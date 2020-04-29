Family around world celebrate farming prize

Recognition ... Southland/Otago dairy manager of the year Eugene de la Harpe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

As Eugene de la Harpe watched the announcement of his success as the 2020 Southland/Otago Dairy Manager of the Year, he shared the moment with his family in both Geraldine and South Africa.

The regional announcements were online and presented by the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards on March 28, in light of the Covid-19 lockdown and associated restrictions.

The social media presentation replaced formal regional awards dinners throughout the country.

Despite being separated by distance, the family watched the event together.

‘‘We all shared a beer and cheered when my name was called out,’’ Mr de la Harpe said.

He won $8850 in prizes plus three merit awards.

At 36, Mr de la Harpe has been working on dairy farms in New Zealand for about five years and is the farm manager for Robert O’Callaghan on his 200ha, 600-cow Dipton West property.

‘‘I was really excited,’’ he said.

‘‘I had put a lot of effort and hard work into the entry, so it was well worth it.

‘‘All of my friends, the farm owners and my family in South Africa and here were watching it live.

‘‘My kids were watching while visiting their grandmother in Geraldine.’’

He said the farm owners were thrilled with his success.

‘‘They supported and helped me a lot through the whole process, and gave me a lot of information.

‘‘I entered last year for the first time and made it into the final 12, so decided to give it a go again this year and made it through.’’

‘‘I wanted to gain experience and improve my skills. The awards are a great experience. I have met heaps of people ... with a passion for dairy farming.’’

He said one of the strengths of the business was a strong focus on animal health.

‘‘The better your animal health is the better everything else is.

‘‘It all just falls into place.’’

He grew up on a farm in South Africa before studying to be a civil engineer but had always wanted to return to dairy farming, although the political situation in that country made it difficult.

However it was not until he visited New Zealand with his wife and daughters Hanre (11) and Mia (5) that they discovered how wonderful a place it was.

‘‘We fell in love with it as it is a great country, with no corruption. It was a place we wanted for our kids.’’

They moved to New Zealand about five years ago and Mr de la Harpe’s first job was on a Mossburn dairy farm.

‘‘The biggest challenge has been leaving family and friends behind in South Africa to follow my career.

‘‘I needed to give my two children a better and safer future.’’

He had worked for Mr O’Callaghan for nearly a year and while he did not intend to leave any time soon, he wanted to build equity by establishing his own herd and eventually moving to 50/50 sharemilking, bypassing the traditional contract milking steps along the way.

‘‘I am doing opposite of everybody, which is usually going from farm manager to contract milker and then sharemilking.

‘‘It will take a year or two longer but I will go to a small farm then a bigger one, then ultimately to own a farm is my goal.’’

Now separated, he spends as much time as he can with his daughters and enjoys taking them hunting and fishing.