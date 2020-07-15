Family planning to leave land better than they found it

East Otago farmers Willie and Georgie Lawson, with sons Freddie and Ardie, are endeavouring to leave the land better than they found it. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Farming families always take great pride in seeing the work of one generation built on by the next.

That could also apply to QEII National Trust covenants as Otago sheep and beef farmer Willie Lawson was proving by adding to those initiated by his father Jim.

Willie, his wife Georgie and their young sons Ardie and Freddie live on the 1350ha farm south of Waikouaiti, next door to Willie’s brother Rob. The two farms were once a single unit owned by Jim, who retired in recent years but still takes a close interest in the properties.

Willie’s farm contained the first 16ha covenant created by his father in 2012. Another covenant established by Jim was part of a parcel of land sold off as a lifestyle block. A new covenant was finalised for a 14ha block last year and more were planned for other areas of regenerating bush.

Jim Lawson was happy to see his legacy being added to. "I think it’s great. I hope I live long enough to see what it’s going to look like because I can envisage it looking pretty special,” he says.

Willie said his father had done a huge amount of work improving the productive areas of the farm, including removing vast amounts of gorse.

The covenanted areas were the steepest and most unproductive parts of the rolling and steep hill country property. The fences around the covenants had the advantage of making it easier to track down stock at mustering time.

Jim was happy to see the health of the bush in the fenced areas improving. "I can see the bush seems to be sharper and brighter where it’s fenced off. There’s no stock interfering with the undergrowth.

"You never go out there now without seeing kereru swooping around the big deep ravine-type gullies where the bush is fenced off."

The step by step approach to adding to the covenants made economic sense to Willie. The covenants were in the back blocks of the farm and the rough terrain made fencing an expensive proposition, even with QEII paying half of the costs.

Willie said his family had been grateful for the partnership with QEII and Coastal Otago rep Robin Thomas. "Having a guy like him who is knowledgeable about the land, the native bush, means we’re able to get good advice from him on what to do.”