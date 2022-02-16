Fed's View: Have your say on greenhouse gas emissions

Mark Patterson, Federated Farmers Otago president

The He Waka Eke Noa roadshow wound its way around the South with a series of meetings recently. Consultation of pricing of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions is a fraught and hellishly complex issue but decision time is nigh. Farmer feedback from these meetings and online alternatives will be critical in shaping the final design of the proposals submitted back to the Government by our industry bodies.

It’s fair to say no-one is jumping for joy at the prospect of forking out cash for what is essentially a natural biological process with limited tools to mitigate beyond destocking. There does however seem to be a general consensus we are not immune to addressing our share of greenhouse gas emissions and it’s not only the Government driving this but emerging consumer demand as well.

While there is a huge range of views, we need to distil it down to what we are actually being asked. If we can’t agree on one of the two options being proposed, agriculture will be tossed into the default option of the ETS which has the potential to be the worst of all possible worlds, a blunt tool which will reach progressively deeper into our pockets and not actually reduce emissions.

Feedback to date suggests that in the ideal world the farm level option is seen as the best way forward but there are genuine concerns around the complexity and subsequent administration costs that threaten to devour funding far better deployed into research and development of mitigating solutions.

The hybrid model looks like an easier model to start up but as in all compromises looks like a slightly messy halfway house. It seems to me there is a fair chance this will be the starting point with a graduation to farm level over time.

There still seems to be work to do on sequestration and what qualifies. The qualifying dates look a bit arbitrary and inconsistent with the ETS which adds a layer of confusion.

Whatever the outcome it will be important that we nail down maximum farmer influence in investing the revenue raised to make sure it is not captured by political pet projects.

Getting the opportunity to design our own system was hard-won by our industry leadership when some parts of the Government were set on putting us into the ETS. I urge you get online and have your say.