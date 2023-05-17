Finally able to laugh after administrative faux pas

Through a "breakdown in communication" Bannockburn farmer Kerry Chittock missed out on getting his entry in for the National Dog Trial Championships last year and his mates have taken great delight in making sure he didn’t forget about doing it this year! PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"Well Davie, we’re not going.’’ These are the sorry words Kerry Chittock uttered to his huntaway when the penny dropped that he had failed to submit his entry into last year’s national sheepdog trials in Taumarunui.

This time last year, it was a bit of a sore point for Mr Chittock, known as Nerk to his mates, but with the nationals about to come around again at Warepa, Mr Chittock has seen the funny side of the administrative faux pas, happy to be on the receiving end of many a jibe from his dog trial buddies.

“I have been the source of plenty of banter and laughter about it with all my mates, so I don’t mind."

The moment he learned the error of his ways still stays with him.

“My good mate Doddsy (Murray Dodds) called me up and said ‘well Nerk, the draw is out and you’re not in it!’ I knew exactly what I had done — well, hadn’t done, for that matter," he said, laughing.

Mr Chittock’s wife, Jacqui, recalls she and daughter Erin were sitting in the lounge watching television.

“A very red-faced Kerry came through; he stood in front of the TV with his hands on his hips and asked why he wasn’t in the draw. Not quite as politely as that, mind you."

While Mrs Chittock does the computer admin for the couple, Mr Chittock was quick to point out that she cannot be blamed for the error.

“Let’s just say it was a breakdown in communication. I had actually filled out the hard copy entry form in the dog bible (NZ sheepdog trial handbook) but there was a thought — either out loud or in my head — that it could just be done online. But it didn’t get done, so yeah."

The week the entry was due, Mr Chittock had trial mates staying at his Bannockburn home while the South Island trials were being hosted at Earnscleugh.

“Everyone was entering and saying, ‘I’ve entered, have you entered Nerk?’ and I’m nodding my head and saying ‘yeah, yeah,’ but ... nah."

Mr Chittock had to forego his ferry ticket and accommodation for the week-long trials.

“It was pretty disappointing as I had three dogs qualified, the most I have ever achieved. One of them, my old huntaway, Davie, had had a couple of wins and a couple of seconds, so I was quietly hopeful I might get a nibble with him up there. I was a bit sulky for the week, kicking the dirt around and thinking about what I was missing out on," he said.

“I felt like I had let the dogs down, I had made a big effort to get to club trials and get enough points to qualify. I was also really looking forward to spending the week with my good mates. I felt like I had let them down, too."

Keeping it all in perspective helped him see the lighter side; suffering a cardiac arrest seven years ago, Mr Chittock’s heart stopped for seven minutes before he was resuscitated.

“That event has made me look at life through a different lens and I have really enjoyed my dog trialling a lot more because of it; just having a good time with your mates and supporting each other through the highs and lows of the sport. It’s such a good leveller. I really enjoy seeing the younger ones do well, too."

As it turned out, the week in Taumarunui was cold and wet for competitors.

“It wasn’t great conditions up there by all accounts, and not a lot of luck had by any of our locals. I also saved myself about $2000 by not going, so I might have been on the winning end of it all, to be fair," he said, laughing.

Last year’s three qualifying dogs have since been sold or retired and Mr Chittock has had to start over with a young crew of dogs. He has qualified with a huntaway called Reg and was just a couple of points away with another. His phone ran “red-hot" with texts and phone calls from friends far and wide making sure he had entered in time this year.

“I won’t ever make the same mistake again, and I doubt anyone else will either. So, if you’re reading this: You’re welcome," he laughed.