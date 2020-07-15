Five Southern farmers grade free for 10 years

Fonterra FarmSource regional head for Otago and Southland Mark Robinson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Five Fonterra suppliers have earned blocks of cheese and plaques as recognition for being grade free for 10 years or more, for the past season.

Thirty-four suppliers nationwide earned the plaque, five of whom are in Otago and Southland.

In addition to the Weir family, of Inch Clutha, there are the Chalmers family of Kaitangata, the Morrisons, of Kaitangata, the Rutter/Hannah families, of Kaka Point, and the Cricketts of Otautau.

Of the more than 3000 grade free farms nationwide, (up 18% on the previous season) 487 were in Otago and Southland.

"That is an increase of 52%, which is something to be really proud of," Fonterra FarmSource regional head for Otago and Southland Mark Robinson said.

"The work the farmers put in to milking and milk quality makes a huge difference to us.

"Better milk quality means it is easier to process and makes a better quality product at the end and our sales teams can sell the better product and achieve the best value for the farmers."



