Forty families honoured at farm and station awards

Farming families flocked together from all over New Zealand to celebrate rural history and the future on Saturday.

The New Zealand Century Farm and Station Awards (NZCFSA) attracted 40 farming families with a rich history from as far south as Invercargill all the way up to Auckland to celebrate for some families a century of farming and for others 150 years in the sector.

The annual awards were cancelled last year due to Covid-19 interruptions, but this year 36 families were awarded with their century farm plaques and four with their sesquicentennial plaques.

Families were awarded plaques in honour of their "commitment and passion toward their land for over 100 years", NZCFSA chairman Eddie Fitzgerald said.

"The historical records we are celebrating tonight are extremely defining for the past, present and future, and we make sure to preserve these records in the Alexander Turnbull Library in Wellington for future generations to pursue."

Before the awards families enjoyed a welcome function and the opportunity to explore the Lawrence community and gold-mining history within the township, and take a tour of farms around the Clutha district.

Families had the chance to say a few words while accepting their plaque, many thanking the Century Farms committee for organising such a memorable night for rural families.

The Frame family with 91-year-old generational farmer Bill Frame (centre) take the stage to accept their Century Farms plaque on Saturday night in Lawrence. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

The Frame family from Roxburgh attended with their grandfather and previous farmer Bill Frame, who took to the stage to accept the award at 91 years old.

Mr Frame’s children said during their speech they were "grateful" for their role model on and off the farm to be by their side accepting the award plaque, and to their mother who was "there in spirit".

Second ever patron of the event Ann Brown, who took over from her late husband Russell, said the awards night was "a fellowship of the people who feed and clothe the nation".

"Farming families are a circle of love and provide so much for others."

