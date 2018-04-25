Galloway home to many animals

Victoria Bonham, of Galloway, near Alexandra, has a flock of assorted ducks and chickens, some of which were rescued, and some of which were born and bred on the lifestyle block. PHOTO: YVONNE O’HARA

Victoria Bonham fosters rescue animals, but often they make themselves at home and never leave.

She and her husband Darryll Hoskin provide horse agistment (grazing) and run a bed and breakfast business on their 7ha lifestyle block in Galloway.

They also have five permanent cats, which are rescues, four kittens (two of which need homes), four dogs, including two rescued farm dogs, a large flock of assorted ducks and chickens, and 14 horses, many of which are rescued or retired.

Four horses have come from Hong Kong riding clubs or the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Victoria Bonham has a collection of fostered and rescued animals at her property in Galloway. However, Trevor the horse has been with her since he was born, 34 years ago. PHOTO: YVONNE O'HARA

She said while riding clubs were popular there, there was generally no spare space to retire or spell the horses, so many would be sent to the abattoirs.

Sometimes club riders or the jockey club would pay to send a horse overseas and fund its retirement.

``We have one girl [from Hong Kong] who has her horse here, and has been coming here for nine years for a holiday to see it.''

The dogs and cats are usually fostered on behalf of Invercargill's animal welfare group Furever Homes.

``I have been working with animals all my life and always rescued waifs and strays.

``I have been a vegetarian since I was 5 and have also been an animal rights campaigner since I was a little girl.''

A sitting Central Otago District Council councillor, Ms Bonham was also a former vet nurse at Remarkable Vets.

She also started the Queenstown-based Spirit of Equus charity for rehoming horses.

The charity ran for about 10 years and saved about 120 horses from neglect or the abattoir.

``They would come to us for all sorts of reasons, with some destined to go to the knackers' yard, or the owner's situation might change and they needed something to go quickly.''

She said running the charity cost them up to $70,000 a year and while they had volunteer help, it was a full time job for them.

``We put it in the too-hard basket but people still contact us when they want help with horses and every now and then we take the odd one.''

Her family was involved in the racing industry in Gore and she trained as a jockey in Alexandra in the 1980s and later became a horse trainer.

Her racing career ended when a horse fell on her, dislocating her pelvis.

``I have broken a lot of bones over the years when working with horses.''

On another occasion she was unloading a horse, when her hand was degloved (skin completely pulled off).

These days she runs health and wellbeing events, lobbies to raise awareness of animal abuse.

She is involved in organising a Poison-Free New Zealand conference in Alexandra from May 1 to 5.