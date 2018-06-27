Get Ahead careers day for pupils

More than 100 Canterbury secondary school pupils learned about primary industry career options last week.

Year 12 pupils from 12 schools learned about job opportunities in a range of primary sector fields during nine modules ranging from on-farm work to science and support industries such as vets and banking, during the Get Ahead careers day in Templeton, near Christchurch, last Thursday.

The event, one of four around the country, was a joint initiative between New Zealand Young Farmers and the Taratahi Institute of Agriculture.

Taratahi business development and student pathways co-ordinator Tess Appleby said she was impressed by the pupils' engagement.

''It's really good. Looking around the modules, they seem to be quite engaged and when you ask them for feedback, you can tell that they're learning and taking things in.

''It's a really valuable day for them to identify what opportunities there are, because we do need more people in the primary industries.''

The New Zealand Young Farmers module was centred around a burger, pupils were asked to choose one of the ingredients, whether it be the bun, meat pattie, egg, cheese, lettuce, tomato or onion, and identify what jobs might be involved in getting that ingredient into the burger, Tasman region territory manager David Highsted said.

''Looking at the young people here today, I would say we've got very a bright future - they do and so does the country.''

-By David Hill