Global vision for sustainability

Ahipara Luxury Travel director Karen Jefferson, at Lauderdale, in Central Otago. PHOTOS: MARY-JO TOHILL

For sustainability advocate Karen Jefferson, we are not just a team of five million but of nine billion.

In the next three decades, the world population, at the moment sitting at about eight billion, is predicted to rise to more than nine billion.

It might not seem that a luxury travel operator living in the wilds of Lauder in Central Otago,doing it tough, could be much of an influence on how people live and think — but think again.

Mrs Jefferson was recently appointed to Tourism Central Otago’s tourism advisory board. She is a director and owner of Ahipara Luxury Travel, and lives at Lauderdale.

It was in this landscape, bathed in the snowy dazzle of the distant Hawkdun Range, that the daughter of Dutch dairy farming immigrants found her true calling.

Mrs Jefferson has been accepted on to a New Zealand Sustainability Council leadership course, with an emphasis on meeting not just a national but worldwide sustainability challenge.

The council’s board members include Central Otago’s own winemaker/actor Sam Neill, celebrity cook Annabel Langbein, biochemical scientist Garth Cooper and revolutionary eye doctor David Williams.

The mission: to be able to educate travellers on their impact on New Zealand, to guide them in how to make choices, to engage with suppliers who are also operating a sustainable business, and to allow them to leave a positive impact on environmentally, culturally, socially and financially.

These were values that attracted her to the sustainability council along with protection of New Zealand’s ecosystems, the health of New Zealanders, and the nation’s ability to derive income from established land uses.

Bringing new values to an old property at Lauder in Central Otago.

The buzz word in both agriculture and tourism of late has been regenerative.

Regenerative travel has very much come into focus in recent times, with the goal not just to keep tourism sustainable, but to leave sites even better than before the tourists arrived.

There was the not-so-small matter of our borders remaining all but closed for the foreseeable future, but Mrs Jefferson was taking a long-term view.

"The world’s focus on sustainability is to be able to preserve and improve the standard of living for a growing population.

"The ideal is for Earth to be able to support healthy lifestyles for nine billion people. If we don’t do anything, this will not be possible and our standard of living will fall, potentially quite significantly."

She was born in Te Awamutu and although she grew up on the North Shore, always felt drawn to the rural life.

"My family were dairy farmers in the day when you could raise a family on 100 acres with 100 dairy cows. We moved to Auckland when I was 3, but had extended family in the Waikato all my life engaged in dairy farming, orchards, pig farming, chicken farming. We visited frequently.

"My parents loved the move to the city and never looked back. Had my father lived, we would have ended up on a lifestyle block in Auckland. I always felt a pull back to the country. I should have married a farmer."

She married Anglo-Frenchman Jean-Michel whom she met in London, and he also had a hankering for the land.

They went to Russia for four years in the mid-1990s where she set up and ran Dorling Kindersley (DK publishers) in Moscow, to translate English books into Russian. He worked as a management consultant and aviation strategist for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Moscow and was one of those people who could fit in anywhere, being fluent in several languages, including Russian, French and English.

"The Russians think he’s Georgian, the Maoris think he is Maori and the Algerians think he’s Algerian," she said.

The couple saved enough to set up a new life in New Zealand and found Lauderdale, already an established wedding venue, which they built on with the establishment of the luxury tourism business over the past 20 years.

Lauderdale in Central Otago

Their property was part of Lauder Station until 1869, when the farm operation moved north towards St Bathans. The buildings, now scenic ruins, date from the late 1850s, and the redwoods towering above were at least 150 years old.

The 15-month and counting hibernation due to Covid-19 travel restrictions has hurt. The recent Groundswell movement was evidence of the hurt in the rural sector.

"We’re all hurting. And to bring in more regulations and compliance, it’s not what people want to hear.

"But in Central Otago we are in an enviable position [as a tourist destination]. We did really well through Covid. We’ve not been as hard hit as, say, Queenstown.

"But I know myself, we’ve gone from a staff of 11 down to three. And we’re twiddling our thumbs waiting for the borders to open."