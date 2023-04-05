Gore woman given Young Farmers study scholarship

New Zealand Young Farmers world congress study scholarship recipient Kate Bennett, of Gore. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland woman Kate Bennett is a recipient of a 2023 New Zealand Young Farmers world congress study scholarship.

Miss Bennett, of Gore, is in her first year studying for a bachelor of animal science degree at Massey University, majoring in genetics and breeding and received a $1500 cash scholarship for every study year.

The scholarships were aimed at supporting young people in the food and fibre sector.

Miss Bennett said she was an avid clay target shooter and sports enthusiast and helped on the family farm when not tending to her studies.

"I love the outdoors and helping on the farm, from tractor driving to tailing to fencing and everything in between. Most of my work experience has been after school and in my holidays helping on the farm."

Recognised for her leadership skills at Northern Southland College, she spent the last year as the head student, student council treasurer, Eyre House captain, student mentor and was also a peer support leader.

"All of these leadership positions have helped me improve my growth as a leader which has taken me out of my comfort zone and challenged my thinking."

As a current member of the Waitane Young Farmers Club, she held various roles, from publicity officer to chairwomen, while at college.

She managed her time between studies and sport and last year was the captain of her college clay target shooting and mixed A hockey teams.

"Being involved in many sports has taught me a lot about listening, team building and time management."