Guy to lead meat sector association

Incoming Meat Industry Association chairman Nathan Guy. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Former primary industries minister Nathan Guy has taken up another lead role as chairman of the Meat Industry Association (MIA).

It follows beekeepers bringing him in last month to lead Apiculture New Zealand.

Mr Guy steps into the MIA role after the retirement of John Loughlin, who will finish his six-year term at the end of the Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch at the end of the month.

Mr Loughlin said his replacement had a strong background in the primary sector and understood the challenges and opportunities primary industries faced.

"As a former Crown minister, including as the minister for primary industries, Nathan brings his experience, understanding, networking and relationship skills to the role."

Mr Guy said he was looking forward to taking a lead role and working with a range of stakeholders to keep driving the red meat industry forward.

"We have been fortunate to have had [Mr Loughlin’s] leadership as the sector has negotiated a number of industry challenges, which have included managing the impacts of Covid-19 on the sector and addressing agriculture’s approach to greenhouse gas emissions."

The MIA represents red meat processors, marketers and exporters.

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz