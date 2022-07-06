Guy ready to take on role as chairman

Incoming Meat Industry Association chairman Nathan Guy. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Former primary industries minister Nathan Guy is set to become the new Meat Industry Association chairman.

Mr Guy starts in the role following the retirement of current chairman John Loughlin, who finishes his six-year term after the annual two-day Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch from July 31.

Mr Loughlin said it had been a privilege to serve as the chairman for the past six years.

"This was a time of challenge and opportunity and it has been great to be part of the red meat sector working cohesively and contributing to the wider primary sector."

John Loughlin is the outgoing chairman of the Meat Industry Association.

Mr Guy had a strong primary sector background and understood the challenges and opportunities primary industries faced, Mr Loughlin said.

"Nathan brings his experience, understanding, networking and relationship skills to the role."

Mr Guy said he was looking forward to taking a lead in the sector and working with a range of stakeholders to keep driving the red meat industry forward.

"As the incoming chairman, and on behalf of the Meat Industry Association, I’d like to thank John for his contribution and acknowledge the depth of industry and governance experience that he has brought to the role.

"We have been fortunate to have had his leadership as the sector has negotiated a number of industry challenges, which have included managing the impacts of Covid-19 on the sector and addressing agriculture’s approach to greenhouse gas emissions."