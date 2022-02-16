Horror trip finishes on a high note

Cow breeders Peter (left) and Anne Gilbert with their sons, Michael, Nick, with wife Lucy, and Luke. PHOTOS: MUD MEDIA

A planned 14-hour journey turned into 60 long hours for the Gilbert family to truck 33 cows to the North Island for the New Zealand Dairy Event.

The family run 1200 cows at their Glenalla and Snowfed farms in Mid Canterbury.

Just north of Cheviot their truck’s clutch went, leaving them stranded on the side of the road with the cows remaining on board from 9.45pm until 3.30am the next morning.

They had to be towed 92km back to a mechanic’s garage in Rangiora.

Help arrived soon after with the Stewart family taking them back in their truck to their nearby Cresslands Farms.

The cows were milked and put into the show paddocks on hay racks to rest and recover after being in trucks for 14 hours.

Then the replacement truck they arranged also broke down and they had to find a back-up for the back-up truck. The next truck got them to the Cook Strait ferry, only to be turned away because it did not have a booking, despite Peter Gilbert having a confirmation email.

The cows had to be taken 28km back to Blenheim, and unloaded in the saleyards until the booking could be re-scheduled for later that day. They finally arrived in Feilding on Saturday morning, after only being milked four times in 60 hours.

There was added strain to settle them because the Gilberts were offering their whole team for sale in a "Sell the Show String" Tag sale.

The top price for the Glenalla and Snowfed Tag sale was $13,000 for the 4-year-old, Glenalla Links Clover in the centre of the line-up at the New Zealand Dairy Event.

This is a new sale format, but common throughout the world, the Gilberts pricing their animals during the week and buyers accepting if the price worked for them.

Mr Gilbert said the sale relied on people and energy, but the Government’s Red traffic light framework for Covid-19 had limited numbers to 100.

"It worried me when no-one was going to be at the show apart from exhibitors," he said.

"It was scary enough doing the sale, I thought, and it became a little bit more scary when there was no public there. We had sort of decided if we could get a 50% clearance, we’d be pretty happy."

The three-and-a-half-hour hour ferry ride was the easiest part of a long haul for the Gilbert family during a hard-luck trip to the New Zealand Dairy Event.

All ended well when 17 of the 21 head they offered were sold for an 80% clearance and a gross turnover of about $80,000.

The top price was $13,000 for a 4-year-old Jersey, Glenalla Links Clover, which went on to finish third in the 4-year-old class which included the Reserve Senior Champion Jersey.

"It’s fair to say we are pretty thrilled with how it went," he said.

‘‘We always said we were prepared to sell our best, so we showed that we will.’’

The icing on the cake was when they won their first Premier Exhibitor banner on show day.

Despite some justified jitters, the return journey with 19 head, including sold animals going to South Island buyers, was uneventful.