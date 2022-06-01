Hunters urged to dose dogs

Otago Fish & Game is reminding quail shooters to get their dogs dosed monthly for tapeworm to prevent the spread of sheep measles.

The Otago upland game bird season for quail, chukar and pheasant opened last Sunday., which was a change from the traditional Queen’s Birthday Weekend opening.

Otago Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey said a dog was almost essential for hunting quail, which often roost in briar and scrub.

He reminded hunters their dogs must be dosed monthly for tapeworm to prevent the spread of sheep measles.

“A significant amount of upland bird hunting is found on private land, so hunters are encouraged to approach landowners directly for access.

“Hunters whose dogs are correctly dosed are more likely to be given access on to farms.”