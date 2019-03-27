Kaikoura Young Farmers Club members (from left) Jodie Hails, Haylee Hendrie, Josh Richardson and Hannah Bradshaw. PHOTO: NEW ZEALAND YOUNG FARMERS

Kaikoura now has it's own young farmers' club (YFC).

The new group has been established to help connect young people with an interest in the agri-food sector, after new resident Hannah Bradshaw noticed a need.

''I moved to Kaikoura late last year. The first thing I noticed was the district didn't have a place where like-minded young people working in the rural sector could connect,'' she said.

''I thought it would be a great opportunity to set up a New Zealand Young Farmers club.''

Ms Bradshaw, the manager of Kaikoura's PGG Wrightson store, said the club held its inaugural meeting in January.

''About 14 people attended our February meeting and several others sent in apologies, which is awesome.

''It shows that word is spreading about our fledgling club.''

Ms Bradshaw, who lives with her partner Hamish Cameron on a sheep and beef farm, was previously a member of the Hurunui YFC.

''New Zealand Young Farmers clubs are such a great way to meet people, especially if you're new to an area,'' she said.

She has been elected as the club's first chairwoman, while Josh Richardson has been elected vice-chairman, Haylee Hendrie secretary and Laura Page treasurer.

''We're already discussing lots of ideas about potential events to provide opportunities for young people to socialise and upskill,'' Ms Bradshaw says.

Members hoped to interact with the TeenAg club at Kaikoura High School, which was established last September and was also overseen by New Zealand Young Farmers.

TeenAg club chairman Henry Bartrum said the club had about 18 pupil members.

''The club is based on having fun and getting people into the agricultural industry.

''Most of us are either dairy or sheep and beef farmers, so we've all got some sort of agricultural base, but we are certainly open to any students who want to join.''

Henry said the club competed in the Junior Young Farmers of the Year Tasman regional final for the first time at the Amuri A&P Show at Rotherham earlier this month, entering two teams of two.

The club has already held several events, including helping with milking cows on a local dairy farm, helping to tail some lambs and assisting in the shearing shed at the Kaikoura A&P Show.

-By David Hill