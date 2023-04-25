PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"I’ve been involved in ploughing for 30 odd years and it’s the people."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"I love ploughing. I can remember going to my first ploughing match as a teenager and telling my father ‘I could do better than that’."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"It’s a skill of farming — a skill which has been lost. Generations before us didn’t have herbicide so they had to plough."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"I was roped into it by my neighbour Richard Dillon about 20 years ago at the New Zealand finals in Balfour and I carried on. It was a mate helping a mate."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

.. "I used to plough and I’ve been judging for years. I enjoy it. You pay your own way and I go to the North Island to judge. The ploughing fraternity is great. Without the plough, New Zealand wouldn’t be where it is, feeding millions."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"The friendship is a lot of it. In my case, I’ve got a son (Mark Dillon in the conventional class) and grandson (Blain Dillon in the contemporary class) here ploughing. I’ve been judging since 2011, if you don’t have judges, you don’t have ploughing."