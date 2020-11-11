Lead on environment, farmers urged

Community catchment advocate Roger Dalrymple of Rangitikei. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A North Island farmer is urging South Island farmers to work with their community to lead environmental change rather than be "beaten up" by it.

Roger Dalrymple, who regularly speaks throughout New Zealand about the role of community catchment groups, and is visiting the South this month, believes farmers need to tell their story better.

"We’ve looked after this land, that everyone thinks they have ownership of. We’ve got to get that out to people, and let them know we are being responsible."

The fifth-generation Rangitikei farmer said farmers’ and New Zealand’s livelihood depended on getting the message across better, and that the industry revolved around the environment.

"We have a fantastic industry, but we’re being beaten up. Somehow, we’ve got to reach the market of 4.9million people who aren’t farmers who don’t understand us.

"There’s a perception of a government that is farmer-haters, but I’d say they’re more vote-wanters.

"When I was born there were 3.5 million people and farming was the backbone of New Zealand but the majority doesn’t understand that.

"We have to tell that story better."

This was why the role of community catchment groups was so important, he said.

However, the problem was the majority of people "haven’t got a clue what they are".

A catchment community group is a gathering of people, working together, who identify with a geographical area, usually based on a river or lake catchment, or who connect socially within a farming district.

Catchment groups form to take actions to achieve a long-term vision based on a healthy environment (from water quality to biodiversity goals) and a thriving community.

Diversity was key within the group, with different opinions, not just farmers’ viewpoints; "otherwise we’re singing to an echo chamber and we’re not actually telling society our story", Mr Dalrymple said.

The majority wanted to do the right thing for the environment and for New Zealand, he said.

The 59-year-old had been involved in catchment communities since the outset in the Rangitikei, where his family had farmed for 100 years.

"I took it on as a personal thing that all the Rangitikei Community Catchment would be more unified, with all the farmers and interest groups and like-minded people getting together."

He farmed about 10km west of Bulls in the Manawatu/Rangitikei region. The family station took its name from the Maori word for plenty of water, Waitatapia. Mr Dalrymple manages the livestock while his brother Hew looked after the cropping and timber operations.

He went to Huntley School in Marton and then Whanganui Collegiate in Whanganui, and after that came south to do a degree in agriculture at the then Lincoln College.

His wife and two daughters are all involved in agriculture.

There was never a question of any other life for him.

"From the time I could crawl I knew I’d go farming.

"I feel sorry for kids who had no idea what they want to do."

He believed New Zealand had a "fantastic agricultural industry".

"I feel a passion about the industry. Why are we sitting back and why aren’t we leading our own industry?

"This is about the farming industry taking control of its own industry. Every other industry has control of what it does, but we don’t.

"We don’t want to get side-slammed by government policy because of social pressure.

"And I was prepared to put my head on the chopping block for it."

He enjoyed conveying the message: "not to become a martyr, just to spread the word and do something for the industry and for the country".

Mr Dalrymple said he had no training in this area, but his dealings and experience with Beef and Lamb New Zealand and the Horizons Regional Council (that manages the natural resources of the Manawatu-Whanganui region), had taught him the value of co-operation.

He discouraged farmers fighting their regional council. He had seen it in the Waikato, and signs of it in the South with the recent tractor protest against the Government’s new freshwater rules. The idea was not to pit one against the other or create an "us versus them" situation. It was about working together, he said.

Mr Dalrymple will be speaking at Otago-Southland venues between November 10-12.

Mary-Jo Tohill