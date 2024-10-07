Maintaining the momentum

Southland dairy farmers Steve and Tracy Henderson use their social media platform to share the realities of a busy dairy farming enterprise. They are pictured with their children (from left) Annie, 5, Gus, 7, and Ruby, 8. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Steve and Tracy Henderson share the realities and learning curves of a busy dairy farming enterprise via their social media platform Legendairies.

The couple have been on a steep upward trajectory over the past 20 years with a goal of farm ownership and they will soon realise that goal.

They 50:50 sharemilk 850 cows in Awarua, where they currently farm, and lease a 630-cow farm just up the road that they will purchase in two years’ time.

They currently have contract milkers on that property.

Dairy awards and nominations have been a common occurrence for the couple over the years. In 2002 they won the MPI Good Employer Award.

Steve is chairman of the Southern Field Days and on the local school board of trustees and Tracy is an active PTA member.

What is your utopian view for the future of the farming sector?

Farming where the business, the wellbeing of people, ecosystems and social lives are healthy and thriving. Having farming business models that continue to allow you to reach your goal for your family and business.

An environment to teach with opportunities for younger people to learn in the farming sector.

We need to look after our sector and future and giving our young people the best opportunities, advice, skills and experiences to continue the great New Zealand food story.

Every New Zealander having the opportunity to visit a farm and learning from the farmer where their food comes from. Nothing shows more passion and heart than from the farmer themselves and seeing something in person.

Sharing the amazing stories from the farm. The love and losses and everything in between.

Continuous adapting to change/labour/technology/adopting different pathways, opportunities, trusting science.

A cohesive farming industry that supports one another and works together.

What makes a good rural community?

Taking care of each other. It doesn't matter where your community is, it’s the people that make it.

Engagement, encouragement, an open door, support, regular connections, all these things allow people to be comfortable asking for help, comfortable coming together and asking for things and sharing ideas.

A good community you feel safe and looked out for and that you have a sense of belonging. Making time to be involved, whether that be holding events, turning up to others events, stopping for a yarn on the side of the road, sharing meals, it’s the little things that go a long way.

Any advice for your younger selves?

Backing ourselves more when we were younger and getting out of our comfort zones earlier.

Setting goals and getting a business team around us earlier to hold us more accountable to those goals, in those earlier years. Be ready ... opportunities are everywhere and you never know when they will present themselves.

Think outside the box. There is no such thing as the traditional pathways if you open up your mind.

Pat ourselves on the back for getting involved early in our communities: young farmers, dairy awards, fire brigade.

— Steve and Tracy Henderson, Dairy farmers, Awarua