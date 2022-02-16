Mayfield A&P show victim of Covid protocols

The Mayfield A&P Association has confirmed the cancellation of its show next month.

Mayfield A&P Association president Suzy King said it was a hard decision to make but made in line with the cancellation of many other nationwide events, including the Methven A&P Show.

Ms King was ‘‘absolutely gutted’’ but said it was necessary to cancel now to prevent further financial losses if the show could not go ahead because of the Red traffic system.

The association had already incurred the cost of printing its schedule, which was not reusable.

‘‘It is better to cut our losses now before we lose too much more,’’ she said.

The committee had done a lot of work behind the scenes, so to get to this stage was ‘‘absolutely devastating’’, she said.

‘‘We have not made this decision lightly, and are devastated at the impact this will have on our community.’’

The association will still run its gift lamb competition on March 9, and the spud in a bucket competition on March 11, and also the on-farm heifer and winter feed competitions, the results of which would be announced on its Facebook page.

‘‘A massive thank you to all our sponsors, exhibitors, site holders, volunteers, judges and committee — we look forward to seeing you all again next year,’’ she said.

Mayfield's cancellation follows on from the cancellation of the Methven A&P Show, due to run on March 19.

The Methven A&P Association is also still running its stand-alone community competitions and auctions. But cancelling the show was a heartbreaking decision which had gutted committee members, association secretary Pip Ivey said.

However, with the printing of its show schedule looming, and no ‘‘bright line on the horizon’’ over a move from the Red traffic light system, the call was made, she said.

The committee had been very stringent with spending and kept costs low for as long as possible, she said, but had to commit to the print now, if it was going to go ahead.

Show president Ben McIntosh advised members and stallholders before making a public announcement.

He said it was ‘‘with regret the Methven A&P Committee wishes to advise that under the current traffic light status the decision has been made to cancel the 2022 show.

‘‘In keeping with the spirit of the show, the children’s spud in a bucket and colouring competitions, gift calf and gift lamb auctions and competitions, wheat competitions and the tertiary scholarship will all continue,’’ he said.

Provisions would be made in due course to collect and publicly display all spud buckets and colouring-in efforts.

‘‘To all those individuals and businesses that have already invested in our 2022 show we will be in touch personally to discuss viable options to continue your 2022 sponsorship or refunds as necessary.’’

Ms Ivey said a lot of work had already gone into work on the showgrounds this year with plantings and clean up from strong winds last September.

However, the committee had an active year planned and would take the extra time now to resurface the grounds and resow grass where needed, she said.

TONI.WILLIAMS@alliedpress.co.nz