Millers Flat Collie Club on the move

Millers Flat Collie Club committee members have been putting in many working bee hours to get their new course and clubrooms up and running before next week's trials. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The lambs have been sifted through, the ewes are away and the ‘‘to do’’ list isn’t looking too bad. It must be dog trial season.

Millers Flat Collie Club members have been kept busy off-farm this season, with members turning up over many weekends to put together all the facilities required to move the trial grounds to their new home at Island Block Station on the south side of Millers Flat. The clubhouse will get its final coat of paint just in time for the club trials on February 24 and 25.

Club president Cam Bain said the new location hosted a charity trial in 2020 for the Blair Vining Charity Hospital and last year hosted an interclub in the winter. Feedback from those days confirmed to the club that the shift was the right move.

"The new site is better suited to dog trialling with a bigger course that is more challenging."

Liberating pens have been built, new fences erected and gates hung. A second woolshed on the property has been transformed into the cookhouse and clubrooms.

"It’s been a bloody big mission to be completely honest," Mr Bain said.

"We’ve had working bees most weekends and 25-30 people always turn up to give a hand."

A local builder has been part of the crew, "he’s just been outstanding".

The club had been going for 115 years and several farming families have been part of the club for three or four generations.

"It’s a great sport for the Teviot Valley and the support it has from everyone is pretty awesome," he said.

Managing Red light restrictions on the trial days won’t be too hard, Mr Bain said. "Our club secretary, Kate Dawson, is really switched on and will have wristbands for different zoned areas if we look like we are getting over 100 people at any one point in time."

- Alice Scott