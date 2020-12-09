Moes grown in support of colleague

Southland Farm Machinery staff have been growing moustaches in support of their colleague Cameron Parkinson (cardboard cutout in back row) who was diagnosed with cancer in October and is undergoing treatment in Christchurch.PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Soup strainers of varying shapes and sizes have been appearing on the faces of Southland Farm Machinery staff in support of one of their own.

Service manager Reece Brown said at the end of October apprentice Cameron Parkinson (21) was diagnosed with cancer.

"Lucky around this time of year you can grow a mo, so we decided we would grow a mo for him," Mr Brown said.

"We’re just doing it for Cameron for support for him."

Mr Parkinson was undergoing treatment in Christchurch, he said.

It was not that hard to grow a moustache.

"You don’t do much — time’s our biggest asset.

"Some people probably need two months to grow it; some people need one month."

Staff at the company’s other three branches, in Invercargill, Mosgiel and Cromwell, were also growing moustaches.

"It shows a wee bit of support ...

"We chucked the flag up and they all responded."

The Wyndham and Tokanui rugby clubs held a fundraising game after the Wyndham A&P Show on Saturday.

Mr Parkinson was a member of the Wyndham club and was a Southland rugby sevens player.

