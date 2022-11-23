Mother and son make chips fly

Rolleston’s Raewyn Windley is one half of a mother-and-son woodchopping duo. The world crosscut saw champion hopes her son, Lochie, will emulate her success. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

A Rolleston crosscut saw champion would like nothing better than to share the world woodchopping stage with her son one day.

Mother and son Raewyn and Lochie Windley competed separately in the woodchopping arena at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch.

Lochie still has to earn his stripes, but his mother won a world title in the Jack and Jill crosscut sawing event with Robert Downing, in Tasmania in 2019.

Mrs Windley (38) and Lochie (15) both took up competitive woodchopping at 12. She followed her late father, Hokitika logging contractor Raymond Stuart, into the sport after getting sick of sitting on the sideline.

"It’s a bit the same with Lochie. As a kid he was brought up at all the woodchopping events and when he was about 12 he picked up an axe and started competing and he’s just picking up more and more disciplines as he goes. He’s right on the cusp of the under-21 team and knocking on the door against these big boys."

Her father held a South Island title in the underhand event.

Competitive wood chopping goes back another generation in the family. Her dad’s uncles also participated in wood chopping.

Mrs Windley concedes Lochie "kicks my butt" in the axe events, but she still has the upper hand for now in her specialty event, the crosscut saw.

The woodchips are flying when 15-year-old Lochie Windley gets into the competitive woodchopping ring. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Male and female competitors are at each end of a six-foot (1.82m) saw and cut through a 400mm diameter block.

"It’s all about going down with each other with a very level and even amount of pressure on the block, to get through as fast as you can. Think like a chainsaw. You just want it to cut through a block. It’s a very much precision thing and if you are rocking, all your teeth are going to get caught and will stop dead."

At the Christchurch A&P Show Lochie finished sixth in the under-21 junior underhand category and his mother was in the winning pair for the Jack and Jill and Jill and Jill championships.

Windley also holds several national titles in Jill and Jill crosscut sawing with Canterbury’s Kerry Mahuika. They have paired up to win two titles at the Sydney Royal Easter show, which is considered the "Wimbledon of woodchopping".

She has often brought out her best in Sydney, partnering with Dowling in the Jack and Jill competition for back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019.

Individually, she would like to make the New Zealand team in the Stihl series, where rivals compete in the chainsaw, single saw and underhand disciplines.

Her big dream is to see Lochie representing New Zealand one day and share the same stage with him.

