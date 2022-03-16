Mount Hutt College team off to final

Mount Hutt College schoolboys James Clark (left) and Jack Foster did their school proud after winning the Aorangi Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Mount Hutt College team will represent their region in the national finals after winning the hotly contested Aorangi FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition. Methven schoolboys James Clark and Jack Foster took the title ahead of runners-up Anna Barrie and Grady Hopkirk, from Geraldine High School.

They relished the challenge of the Face-Off, where the top five teams compete in a quiz, and the MPI module, where contestants identify ways to protect apiculture in New Zealand.

"We almost got 100% of questions correct on the bee-keeping module," Clark said.

About 50 teams lined up for the junior event and the Aorangi AgriKidsNZ competition at the Mackenzie A&P Showgrounds in Fairlie.

Under the Red light system for Covid-19, each event was held separately, with entries capped at 35 teams on rotation to comply with 100-person capacity limits.

Topping the field at the Aorangi AgriKidsNZ competition are (from left) Liam Lash, Edward Pottinger and Edward White. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Aorangi AgriKidsNZ title was won by Edward Pottinger, Liam Lash and Edward White, from Longbeach School, near Ashburton.

Runners-up was the Ashburton Intermediate School team of Alice Johnson, Kaira Wright and Laura Hyde, and third were Callum Tait, James Lansdown and Ethan Graham, from the same school.

The top two junior teams and top three AgriKidsNZ teams will contest the grand final in Whangarei in July.

