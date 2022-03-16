Mount Hutt College team off to final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They relished the challenge of the Face-Off, where the top five teams compete in a quiz, and the MPI module, where contestants identify ways to protect apiculture in New Zealand.
"We almost got 100% of questions correct on the bee-keeping module," Clark said.
About 50 teams lined up for the junior event and the Aorangi AgriKidsNZ competition at the Mackenzie A&P Showgrounds in Fairlie.
Under the Red light system for Covid-19, each event was held separately, with entries capped at 35 teams on rotation to comply with 100-person capacity limits.
Runners-up was the Ashburton Intermediate School team of Alice Johnson, Kaira Wright and Laura Hyde, and third were Callum Tait, James Lansdown and Ethan Graham, from the same school.
The top two junior teams and top three AgriKidsNZ teams will contest the grand final in Whangarei in July.
