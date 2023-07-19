Moving on to the next chapter after 10 years

A highlight of Bridget Joicey’s work with NZ Young Farmers was working with TeenAg (now called Junior Young Farmer) contestants. Here she gives gives a chicken a cuddle while chaperoning a group of TeenAg members on an exchange programme to Montana. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Outgoing Young Farmers New Zealand national extension manager Bridget Joicey has spent 10 years in a role which she says evolved as her skill set did. She went from sitting at bar leaners in pubs with Young Farmer members to sitting around boardroom tables with governance leaders. Now she is moving on to the next chapter in her life enjoying motherhood with a toddler, another on the way and planning a move to her husband’s hometown in the UK early next year.

Mrs Joicey completed a bachelor of education degree at the University of Otago and taught a new-entrant class in Methven for two years. The principal’s son had recently won the New Zealand Young Farmer of the Year competition and it sparked her interest in the organisation. She then got the newly established South Island area manager role for NZ Young Farmers based at their Methven head office.

Working alongside the organisation’s membership manager Casey Huffstutler, Mrs Joicey’s main role was to facilitate events, programmes and initiatives set by Young Farmers.

"Casey was the who, I was the how."

She got to see a lot of the country, travelling to Young Farmer meetings and helping the clubs deliver on the programmes.

"Starting out as a 22-year-old, these were my people; I have been in my dream job."

As her experience grew, so too did her understanding of what this demographic needed in their work and personal lives and she found herself seated at board tables around New Zealand, giving input at governance level.

"A huge aspect when it comes to young rural Kiwis is wellbeing, and there is a lot of work going on in that area."

Mrs Joicey concedes some might think dealing with the young people of today can cause frustration through lack of productivity or follow-through, but she found this to not be the case.

"These are people who are part of a Young Farmers Club for no other reason other than that they want to be there; and many of them go on to be leaders in their communities and organisations because they learn how to execute a plan and get things done as a Young Farmer member."

A highlight has been the three-day camps she organised for her TeenAg members who are in year 11, 12 and 13 at school.

"We had two camps in each island every year for some of our youngest Young Farmer members. They are just a great bunch of young people and many of them go on to be head students, scholarship recipients and the likes," she said.

Moving away from the organisation has been a "slow weaning" process. When she came back from maternity leave, she realised fulltime work was not an option and she dropped her work to 10 hours per week and recently she signed out of her emails for the last time, looking forward to the arrival of baby number two in September. Early next year the young family will then move to husband Will’s family farm and business located on the Scottish border.

By Alice Scott