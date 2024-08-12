New owner to ensure firm keeps on trucking

Hampden Transport’s new owner Kelvin Johnston (left) with John McCone, who will continue with the fertiliser business. PHOTO: LANA MUDIE

Same name and same colours — the only difference is Hampden Transport has new owners.

Long-standing owners John and Lynette McCone have split the business; local couple Kelvin Johnston and his partner Lana Mudie have taken over the stock and general cartage component, and the McCones will continue with the fertiliser business.

As owners of one of the smaller transport operators in Otago, the McCones were delighted to see the operation continue and retain its name, particularly as many other small companies had been amalgamated.

Mr McCone believed North Otago still needed a rural transport operation that created a local presence to deliver personal service to local farmers, and that competition was healthy.

He was looking forward to seeing a young person like Mr Johnston, who had the transport industry in his blood, continue to grow the business.

With a passion for farming, Mr McCone said running the transport firm "wasn’t a job" — "it was something I loved doing" — and the highlight was working for people with similar interests. Mrs McCone had provided the administrative support, and that role would now be provided by Ms Mudie.

Operating a transport outfit required an understanding of farmers’ needs regarding service and supply, along with one of driver and truck requirements, Mr McCone said.

He had seen various changes in farming over the years, including the advent of widespread irrigation in North Otago, leading to development of the dairy industry and greater farm-to-farm movements.

The impact of drought had brought one set of challenges, while irrigation development brought another, and pressure. There were also farms being planted with trees for forestry conversion.

Farmers had always been very co-operative over working with the business.

"If you’ve got a good relationship with them, they’ll work in with you", Mr McCone said.

Mr Johnston’s parents established Maheno Transport, and his childhood was fuelled by his family’s passion for trucks. It became clear from a young age he would continue.

He bought his own truck just over 12 months ago and, after later talking to Mr McCone, he could see that taking over the Hampden business would provide more opportunities.

A one-man-band initially, he hoped to pick up more clients around the North Otago area, and would also focus on that personal service.

He enjoyed getting around the countryside and meeting new people, and found the work very varied. He also enjoyed working with livestock and described the acquisition as an "awesome opportunity".

The family tradition looked likely to continue. His own sons, Kobi, 15, and Khai, 11, were both "truck mad and farming mad".

"They love going down to the yard and doing the same things I used to do growing up", he said.

sally.rae@odt.co.nz